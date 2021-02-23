Alderman & Company® announces launch of EXOP™

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company® a specialized provider of investment banking services to the middle market of the global aerospace and defense industry, today announced the launch of EXOPTM, a new service offering for private company owners who are considering selling in response to the downturn in commercial aviation.

"As many business owners in the aerospace industry have grappled with the prolonged downturn due to COVID, selling the company may be a good solution," said William Alderman, President of Alderman & Company. "Our EXOP reports will help owners make better, informed decisions about a sale in today's environment."

As part of the EXOPTM offering, clients will receive a detailed report with definitive answers about: the current value of their company, issues that will detract from the company's value and recommendations for resolution, and target metrics that provide specific financial and operational goals they need to achieve in order to realize a desired price.

For more information about our process and EXOPTM offering, please visit: http://aldermanco-7858092.hs-sites.com/exop-inquiry

About Alderman & Company

Founded in 2001, Alderman & Company® is a specialized investment bank exclusively providing sell-side M&A advisory services to middle market companies within the global aerospace and defense industry. Our clients include family-owned enterprises, microcap public companies, divisions of large corporations, and portfolio companies of private equity firms. Our services are built on comprehensive industry knowledge and years of process expertise providing business owners value-maximizing solutions for exiting their businesses. www.aldermanco.com



