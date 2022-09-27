Aldi Company Outlook Report 2022: Aldi's Private Label Foods will See a Massive Boom

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aldi Company Outlook 2022" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The situation for retail is dire. The biggest cost of living crisis in 30 years, rising energy costs, post COVID-19 uncertainty and the impact of war in Ukraine have led to a perfect storm. And yet, one retailer is set to gain from all of this.

Aldi's private label foods will see a massive boom, as shoppers trade down to cheaper alternatives and the mix changes. As operating costs explode in online grocery and shoppers return to stores, the discounters are set to benefit. But there are significant challenges too.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 The Business Model

Product Centricity, Relentless Process Optimisation

Modernising One Single Format, Internationalisation, Buying Power

Discounters: the Success Factors

Adaptability, Agility, Online Opportunity, Optimisation and Efficiency

Simplicity, Simplicity, Simplicity - Fine Tuning Over Decades

Efficient Layout, Product Presentation and the SKU Count

Lean Sku Count Means Bigger Buying Power Than Wal-Mart

Aldi: Supplier Relationships and the Quality Focus

3 The Macro Backdrop

Inflation Around the World

Inflation, the Impact on Retailers

Disrupted Global Supply Chains

Aldi - March Inflation and Price Rises

March, Price Rises Round Two

4 Aldi Data

Recovery After Dismal 2019, But 2020 Gains .

.Given Up Again in 2021

Comedown from Corona Induced Sales Bump

Has Aldi Been Too Focussed on Itself?

Aldi Nord Sales Per Country in €M 2016-2021

Aldi Nord Sales Per Store Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Nord Sales Densities Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Nord Store Numbers 2016-2021 Per Country

2016-2021 Per Country Aldi Nord Selling Space Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Nord Average Store Size Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Nord - a Return to Profitability Thanks to the Virus

Aldi Nord - Growth is Set to Come from Abroad in Future

Aldi Sued Sales Per Country in €M 2016-2021

Aldi Sued Sales Per Store Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Sued Sales Densities Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Sued Store Numbers 2016-2021 Per Country

Aldi Sued Selling Space Per Country 2016-2021

Aldi Sued Average Store Size Per Country 2016-2021

Growth for Aldi, But the Gap to Lidl Tightens

More Work to Be Done on the FMCG A Brands

5 Strategy: Online

Online in the UK and Ireland , Click & Collect

, Click & Collect Us Expansion Off and Online, Instacart

Sued & Nord to Cooperate on Online in De

September - Aldi Onlineshop Launches in De

Og Delivery Services in Spain and Portugal

and August - Preparing Online Grocery Launch in Austria

Online Grocery in Vienna

December - E-Food in Austria and Switzerland

and Aldi Cancels Deliveroo Deal in UK

March - Online Store/Online Grocery

6 Strategy: IT Towards "One" Aldi

Aldi's New IT Architecture is Going Live

Aldi's Backend Architecture Now Ahead of Lidl at a Cost of €1.5B

October - Creating a Tech Hub in Poland

November - Aldi Introduces ESL

November - Aldi's IT Transformation

7 Strategy: Aldi Store Concept

July - Aldi Trials "Scan & Go"

November - Online Kiosks in Store

Electronic Shelf Label (Esl) Roll Out

Reworking the Store Concept

October - Project Development in Real Estate

8 Strategy: Aldi Cashierless Store

September - Plans for a Cashierless Store

October - Aldi Nord Announces Its High Tech Cashierless Store

January - Aldi'S Shop&Go Cashierless Store

Aldi Sued and the Aifi Partnership Around Cashierless Stores

9 Strategy: Supply Chain

Sued Innovating the Fresh Supply Chain Again

Corona Changes, Future Resilience, Contract Changes

Nord Innovating the Fresh Supply Chain

October - Fresh Logistics Platform

October - Non Food Supply Bottlenecks

March - Changing International Supply Contracts

10 Strategy: FMCG A Brands - How Far to Go?

FMCG A Brands at Aldi

Aldi Nord Pushes Fmcg a Brands

The Limits of the Strategy

Private Label Harmonisation

August - Private Label Brand for Organics

11 Recent Key Developments - Aldi Nord

Recruitment Drive and Store Refreshing in Belgium

Spain - New Store Openings

- New Store Openings Spain Expansion Plans

France - the Leaderprice Acquisition

- the Leaderprice Acquisition France - Catching Up With Lidl in Store Numbers

- Catching Up With Lidl in Store Numbers France - Leaderprice Conversion Completed

- Leaderprice Conversion Completed French Expansion Plans

Denmark - Executing the Turnaround Strategy

- Executing the Turnaround Strategy September - Portugal Expansion

Recent Key Developments - Aldi Sued

Australia - 20 Years Down Under

- 20 Years Down Under Modernising Australian Dcs

Australia , a New Store Format

, a New Store Format February - Pizzabot in Sydney

August - Hiring in the UK

UK Expansion Plans

January - Looking for Even More UK Sourcing

A Successful UK Xmas, Competition Sees Declines

Recruitment Drive in the US

12 Outlook & Recommendations

