ALDI Named '2018 Retailer of the Year'

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., has been named the 2018 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News. This award, which ALDI also received in 2015, highlights the grocery retailer's unwavering commitment to quality, value and setting the standard to exceed shoppers' expectations.

The Retailer of the Year recognition encompasses many noteworthy achievements by ALDI and reinforces its leadership position in the grocery industry. ALDI is deep into a $5.3 billion investment in new and remodeled stores, continuing to grow its U.S. footprint and product portfolio. ALDI recently launched a major product expansion emphasizing fresh, organic and easy-to-prepare options. The company also has expanded online ordering and delivery in major markets, and it has earned more than 300 product awards and recognitions since 2017 for its exclusive brands.

"We're honored to be recognized as Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News," said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. "As ALDI grows and reaches more shoppers, we'll continue to earn their loyalty with our focus on delivering the highest quality at the best prices in the industry."

Supermarket News, a publication for food retail and grocery professionals, launched the Retailer of the Year award in 2003 to recognize best-in-class food retailers that have made big moves in the past year, especially when it comes to advancing the growth of store brands.

"ALDI joins a prestigious group of retailers selected to receive our Retailer of the Year award, which marks the best in food retailing," said Becky Schilling, editor-in-chief of Supermarket News. "An aggressive growth strategy has allowed ALDI to prosper in tough economic times. The company not only experienced double-digit growth over the past several years, but it has continued to enhance the customer shopping experience through an innovative renovation strategy."

