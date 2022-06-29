Aldo Mario Revilla Gutiérrez's new book "Poemas de mi alma" brings profound encouragement through verses, imagination, and metaphor

In it, the most remote corridors of the human experience are traversed, from the love of a mother, the unbreakable family bond, the overflowing passion and the sincere embrace of the friend, including brushstrokes of a candid eroticism, which escapes the purely everyday.

I invite you, dear readers, to review his lines with the fervent hope that you enjoy them."

Published by Page Publishing, Aldo Mario Revilla Gutiérrez's book weaves hope, love, joy, and reality altogether as it, with creativity, tells stories through poetry.

It is about the different sides of life that humans experience as they live their days and shape their futures.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "Poemas de mi alma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

