Aldous \ Walker LLP Attorneys Selected to the 2018 List of Super Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys at Aldous \ Walker LLP have dedicated their careers to fighting for the rights of victims injured because of someone else's neglectful or wrongful actions. Their tireless efforts in the courtroom and at the negotiation table has earned national recognition for decades, and we are excited to announce that attorneys Charla Aldous and Brent Walker were both selected to the 2018 list of Super Lawyers, and Charla was selected to the list of Top 100 for both Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers and Texas Super Lawyers, and was also selected to the list of Top 50 Women Texas Super Lawyers.

For the past 30-plus years, founding attorney Charla Aldous has fought for the rights of those harmed or wronged by the actions of someone else. Throughout her career, she has tried more than 250 jury trials to a verdict, and has tried a wide variety of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases representing victims of medical negligence, defective products, or the gross negligence of profit-driven corporations who fail to put safety first. She has been included in the list of Super Lawyers every year since 2003.

Attorney Brent Walker has spent the past decade-plus developing a reputation as a top trial lawyer in the nation with the ability to master and present complex legal concepts in a way that persuades judges and juries. During his career, he has tried a number of high-profile cases to juries, including the family of a decorated Marine who was killed during a wounded veteran's parade by the negligence of a railroad company and a student who was sexually assaulted by her teacher and then expelled by a private school. He has been included in the list of Super Lawyers every year since 2013, and was previously included in the list of Rising Stars every year from 2009 through 2013.

Aldous \ Walker LLP is a national trial law firm based out of Dallas, TX, and has successfully taken hundreds of cases to court over the past 30+ years, securing over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm believes in fighting for results that help clients, as well as others, live better and safer lives.

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP