Aldous \ Walker LLP Partners Make 2020 Texas Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a busy and exhilarating year for Aldous \ Walker LLP Partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker. In addition to securing some of the largest jury verdicts in the state of Texas, the nationally recognized litigators have also been racking up recognition from many of the nation's most elite legal organizations.

Their latest honor: selection to the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Charla Aldous : Texas Super Lawyers 2003-2020

: 2003-2020 Brent Walker : Texas Super Lawyers 2013-2020; Rising Stars 2007, 2009-2013.

Charla Aldous also received recognition in three of Super Lawyers coveted "Top" listings. This includes:

Top 100: 2020 Texas Super Lawyers

Top 100: 2020 Dallas / Fort Worth Super Lawyers

Top 50: 2020 Women Texas Super Lawyers

Continued Selection Among the Nation's Top Attorneys

Known as one of the oldest and most trusted attorney rating services, Super Lawyers magazine shines a spotlight on the nation's most accomplished and respected practitioners. It relies on a rigorous peer-review selection process, and recognizes no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers in each state.

Selection to Texas Super Lawyers speaks volumes about Aldous and Walker's professionalism and proven success, and is just one of many accolades earned by the two Texas trial lawyers in recent months. Earlier this year, Aldous and Walker were each named to The Best Lawyers in America 2020, Texas Trailblazers 2021, and Lawdragon Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers 2020. In January, Aldous was named the recipient of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association's Louise B. Raggio Award.

Aldous and Walker's continued selection among the nation's top attorneys is a testament to their expertise litigating complex personal injury and civil tort claims. In 2019, the duo led their firm to two of the five largest verdicts in the state of Texas that year, as reported by Texas Lawyer: a $37.6 million judgment against Honda in a case alleging defective seatbelt design, and a $32 million jury award for a sexual assault victim.

Over their years in practice, Aldous and Walker have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients, and have earned the trust of their colleagues and communities. For more information about the firm, visit www.aldouslaw.com.

