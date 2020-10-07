Aldous \ Walker Partners Selected to Texas Trailblazers 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Civil Trial Attorneys Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have been featured in the latest edition of Texas Trailblazers. A special supplement created by Texas Lawyer magazine, Texas Trailblazers features top attorneys from across the state who have taken extra measures to contribute to positive outcomes.

Each year, Texas Trailblazers solicits nominations in search of professionals who have left indelible marks in their particular areas of law, and who have made significant strides in the practice, policy, and technological advancement of their industry.

During a year of unprecedented setbacks, being named a Trailblazer is no small feat. For Attorneys Aldous and Walker, however, it is simply a product of their unrelenting passion for justice and advocacy.

As Partners of Dallas-based Aldous \ Walker LLP, Aldous and Walker have become known for their work in high-stakes litigation against some of the largest and most powerful corporations in the country. In 2019, they led their firm to two of the five largest jury verdicts in the state of Texas as reported by Texas Lawyer – a feat that includes a $37 million product liability judgment against Honda, and a $32 million jury verdict on behalf of a sexual assault victim.

As noted in Texas Trailblazers– in which Aldous and Walker are the very first attorneys listed – much of their success stems from a genuine desire to effect societal change.

"We often take cases we won't make money on. I see my law license as a license to help others," says Aldous.

Though both are passionate advocates, it is their individual strengths that make them such a successful team. As Walker tells Texas Trailblazers:

"Charla has an unparalleled ability to present the human element of a case. I'm more analytical. She knows how to reach people in their hearts. I reach people in their minds."

Apart from their continued success fighting for the injured and wronged, Aldous and Walker have also set the bar for attorneys practicing amid the pandemic. This includes fielding calls from local individuals and businesses impacted by the pandemic, providing insight from their work in the Ebola era on workplace exposure matters over COVID-19, and finding new ways to propel their clients' cases toward justice – which includes their adoption of videoconferencing tools and technology to conduct virtual depositions, mediations, and other pretrial hearings.

Pandemic or not, Aldous and Walker have long been blazing trails in fighting for their clients.

For more information, visit www.aldouslaw.com.

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP

Related Links

https://www.aldouslaw.com

