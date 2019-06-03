Aldous\Walker Firm Is National Finalist for 2019 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards

DALLAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm in Dallas has been named a finalist for the National Law Journal's 2019 Elite Trial Lawyers awards based on the firm's "cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs."

Editors and reporters at the NLJ and ALM Media announced the finalists chosen from more than 300 submissions. The selection is made after a review of all nominated firms' work over the past 18 months. Winners will be announced at a July reception in New York.

Aldous\Walker was named a finalist in two separate categories, "Product Liability" and "Other," based on the firm's recent string of three courtroom wins in less than three months. The firm represented:

Stacey Jackson , mother of Jerry Brown , who was killed in a vehicle driven by former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent . In December 2018 , firm co-founder Charla Aldous and her law partner Brent Walker secured a $25 million verdict against the club that over-served alcohol to Mr. Brent before the deadly crash.

, mother of , who was killed in a vehicle driven by former Dallas Cowboys player . In , firm co-founder and her law partner secured a verdict against the club that over-served alcohol to Mr. Brent before the deadly crash. Sarah Milburn , who was left quadriplegic in a collision involving a Honda Odyssey van in which she was a passenger. In February 2019 , Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker won a $37.6 million verdict on her behalf after a jury found Honda's design of a third-row seat belt defective.

, who was left quadriplegic in a collision involving a Honda Odyssey van in which she was a passenger. In , Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker won a verdict on her behalf after a jury found Honda's design of a third-row seat belt defective. Isabella Fletcher , who was sexually assaulted by former Hebron High School football players when she was only 14. A Denton County jury awarded her $32 million in February, just weeks after the Milburn verdict.

"Being a finalist for this is a tremendous honor, but no more so than representing the people who come to us for help," said Mr. Walker.

"The other finalists are among the best," said Ms. Aldous. "It's nice to be named along with them."

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

mark@androvett.com

800-559-4534

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP

Related Links

http://www.aldouslaw.com

