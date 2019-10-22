Aldous\Walker Name Partner Earns Honors Among Texas' Top Lawyers Under 40

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Brent Walker, name partner of Dallas-based Aldous\Walker LLP, has earned two prestigious legal honors for lawyers under 40.

Mr. Walker is among 25 attorneys named to Texas Lawyer's 2019 On the Rise list, and he is among three honorees selected in the personal injury and medical malpractice category by Law360 for its 2019 Rising Stars list. Both awards recognize the legal accomplishments of the most promising young attorneys.

Mr. Walker is also one-half of the trial team – along with Ms. Aldous – that prevailed in a remarkable three trials in 77 days, including a dram shop case, a product liability case and a civil sexual assault claim. Verdicts in those cases were $25 million, $37.6 million and $32 million, respectively. To hear Brent and Charla discuss how it happened, click here: https://bit.ly/2ouXIPJ.

"Brent is one of the most committed lawyers I know when it comes to standing up in court and advocating for his clients," said Charla Aldous, founder of Aldous\Walker. "Juries instinctively know when a lawyer cares about and believes in the case they're presenting. You can't fake that, and that's a big part of Brent's effectiveness in the courtroom."

Texas Lawyer honored its On the Rise winners as part of the 2019 Professional Excellence Awards ceremony in Dallas Sept. 18. The winners are featured in the magazine's September issue.

Law360 editors selected its Rising Stars for 2019 honorees from more than 1,300 submissions hailing from 80 law firms and 39 practice areas.

These are just the latest honors for Mr. Walker, who has made the The Best Lawyers in America list every year since 2017 and the list of Texas Super Lawyers since 2013. He also is recognized on the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 40 Under 40 and Top 100 Trial Lawyers lists.

Mr. Walker also serves on the boards of directors for both the Texas and Dallas Trial Lawyers associations.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

