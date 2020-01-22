Aldous\Walker Selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year for 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a year of multiple trial victories, the Aldous\Walker law firm has been honored as a 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year in the dram shop category by American Lawyer Media (ALM) and The National Trial Lawyers (NTL).

Winners in a variety of categories were honored for innovative work and trial successes on behalf of plaintiffs over the last 15 months on Jan. 20 at the NTL Summit held in Miami Beach, Florida.

"When you listen to our clients' stories, it really ignites a passion inside of you to provide them with a voice," said Brent Walker, name partner of Aldous\Walker, who tried the case alongside firm founder Charla Aldous. "We are grateful for this prestigious recognition of our hard work and dedication to providing justice and resolution for our clients."

In December 2018, the Aldous\Walker trial team prevailed in a high-profile dram shop and wrongful death trial that resulted in a $25 million verdict stemming from the 2012 drunk-driving death of Dallas Cowboys player Jerry Brown. A jury awarded damages to Mr. Brown's mother, Stacey Jackson, and held a Dallas nightclub liable for overserving alcohol to former Dallas Cowboys lineman Josh Brent, the driver of the vehicle.

This Elite Trial Lawyers award caps off an outstanding year of courtroom wins for Aldous\Walker's clients, with high-profile jury verdicts including:

In February 2019 , a jury awarded $32 million to a young woman who was drugged and sexually assaulted by two high school football players at a party when she was 14.

, a jury awarded to a young woman who was drugged and sexually assaulted by two high school football players at a party when she was 14. Also in February 2019 , a Dallas jury returned a $37.6 million product liability verdict against Honda, finding that a poorly designed seat belt in a Honda Odyssey minivan contributed to a passenger's life-altering injuries.

, a jury returned a product liability verdict against Honda, finding that a poorly designed seat belt in a Honda Odyssey minivan contributed to a passenger's life-altering injuries. In December 2019 , a Dallas jury returned a $20 million wrongful death verdict for the family of a man killed in a Greyhound bus accident.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

