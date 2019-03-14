Aldrich Capital Partners Invests in eHealth Technologies

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. and VIENNA, Va., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aldrich Capital Partners (ACP), an investment firm based in Vienna, Virginia, announced it has invested $41M in West Henrietta-based, eHealth Technologies, the national leading provider of medical record retrieval and organization services and image-enabled HIEs.

eHealth Technologies and ACP have a shared vision to create health IT solutions that support clinicians and improve patient experience and outcomes. ACP's investment will ensure continued growth and development of new products and services.

"Rochester is a nationally recognized hub of healthcare innovation and eHealth Technologies is leading the way in health IT," says Mirza Baig, founding partner of ACP. "ACP invests in innovative companies that are at the top of their field, helping them to achieve their potential. eHealth Technologies is a natural fit for us, and we are thrilled to support them as they continue to advance and develop healthcare solutions that impact our nation's ability to offer the highest level of care."

ACP is known as "the entrepreneurs behind the entrepreneur," and has had a successful track record of investing and building organizations. ACP helps private companies attain their growth objectives by tapping into its resources, knowledge base and network of relationships of the investment group, which has invested over $1 billion in technology companies since 1999.

"The synergies between eHealth Technologies and ACP will allow eHealth Technologies to continue investing in new solutions that help solve important healthcare interoperability challenges," said Jeff Markin, CEO, eHealth Technologies. "Our focus for the past 13 years has been on developing new, innovative ways to support the needs of our customers. Partnering with ACP will allow us to continue focusing on both current and new customers and developing more effective and efficient solutions to meet their needs."

Founded in 2006, eHealth Technologies employs approximately 275 individuals in Monroe County, and continues to grow its principal location and throughout the country. A 12,000 square foot expansion to its facility announced in 2017 by Governor Andrew Cuomo remains on track.

Download Hi-Res Logos for ACP and eHealth Technologies:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hw13qb2vr71ltt4/AABLrA4ttZxjrEnhmWiDXOAra?dl=0

About eHealth Technologies™

eHealth Technologies is the leading provider of medical record retrieval and organization services and image-enabled Health Information Exchanges (HIEs). With customers across the country, eHealth Technologies works with prominent HIEs and top-ranked hospitals, including 16 of the top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals for 2018-2019. The company's eHealth Connect® solutions enhance patient and physician satisfaction by streamlining care transitions and assuring physicians have the right information to care for their patients. eHealth Connect® Image Exchange enables HIE subscribers access to full diagnostic quality medical records in the context of the patient record. Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Aldrich Capital Partners

Aldrich Capital Partners supports disruptive innovation in healthcare IT, fintech, and application software by investing equity capital in privately held growing companies. Founded by experienced investors and operators who were also successful entrepreneurs, the company has made over $1 billion in technology investments since 1999. Both an operations partner and board-level advisor, ACP brings its portfolio companies strategic insight and access to a broad network of relationships built over 40 combined years of entrepreneurship and investing. Aldrich Capital Partners was founded in 2014 and has offices in Silicon Valley and the Washington, DC metro area. For more information, please visit www.aldrichcap.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Dutton-Fanning, Director of Marketing, eHealth Technologies

E: Kathleen.Dutton-Fanning@eHealthTechnologies.com

P: (585) 242-1000 ext. 565

Aimee Lewis, Aimee J. Lewis PR, Marketing & Communications

E: Aimee.Lewis@gmail.com

P: (585) 414-9838

Nadia Singh, Marketing & Public Relations Manager, Verasolve

E: nadia@verasolve.com

P: (301) 502-0823

SOURCE eHealth Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ehealthtechnologies.com

