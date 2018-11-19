A'le Robot Education Institute Students Achieve High Scores on National-level Examination

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the famous Chinese examination in the field of robotics, the National Youth Robot Level Examination, was completed. Youths throughout the country participated in this test. Nearly 100% of the exam-takers from A'le Robot Education Institute, a well-known educational institute in the field of robotics, achieved excellent results on the examination.

China is well known for its high emphasis on education. China's public schools emphasize the provision of high standard primary education to billions of students. In order to meet the needs of higher educational standards, many Chinese parents are helping their children by enrolling them in extra-curricular training.

As the authorized data issued by the China Education Association has shown, the extra-curricular training market scale in China has exceeded 130 billion US dollars. 70% of students from domestic cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have attended at least one extra curricular training course. Over the past ten years, the net income of the listed institutes in the extra-curricular education market have increased by nearly 53.5%. A'le Robot Education Institute, in particular, has increased nearly 17 times over the past 3 years.

As the leading pioneer in the robotics education field, A'le Robot Education Institute offers youth robot training courses. As the founder of A'le Robot Education Institute Mr. Zhang Chuanjia explained, A'le Robot's students were able to achieve excellent results on the National Robot Level Examination because they relied on the lessons they learned through A'le Robot's independent development course system. Through deep analysis of a broad spectrum of robot training courses, as well as relying on the abundant experience of A'le Robot's teachers, A'le Robot has developed a reasonable training course system aligned with Chinese students' characteristics. The courses of robot training extend from primary robot training, including simple building blocks and STEAM, to more advanced training, including chains and online platforms.

With more than 10,000 training institutes opened in China over the past 5 years, A'le Robot Education Institute emphasizes "Learning from Playing" to embrace children's learning styles. In the next three years, A'le Robot is working on an ambitious expansion plan to open centers in every city in China.

