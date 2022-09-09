Alec Hernandez Named Head Coach of Varsity Baseball at ABF Academy's Hialeah Campus

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ABF Academy announced the appointment of Alec Hernandez to the position of Head Baseball Coach at ABF's newly acquired Hialeah Campus.

Hernandez's journey in baseball began in the little leagues of Miami, Florida, and progressed through Cooperstown, to the high school and collegiate levels, and eventually the professional leagues. Recruited out of high school by Lynn University, Hernandez would become a proficient pitcher leading his team in ERA for 2 of his 4 seasons. His unique pitching style and exceptional stats eventually earned him an invitation to play for the prestigious collegiate Northwoods League, where he had an outstanding season for the Waterloo Bucks of Iowa. Alec Hernandez graduated from Lynn University in 2020 with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice, and began his graduate studies shortly thereafter. Hernandez continued to pursue a professional baseball career into 2021 by joining the Tainos of Mayaguez of the Puerto Rico Independent Baseball League. During his rookie campaign, he was selected as an All-Star reliever and received Reliever of the Year honors. In 2021, Hernandez also played professionally for the York Revolution of the Atlantic Independent League.

Alec would make the change to coaching full-time in 2022 after being named the Head Coach of Downtown Doral Charter Upper School's baseball program. In his first year, he was able to transform the DDCS program into a competitive one. Now, Hernandez is set to join the staff of ABF Academy and helm the program at ABF Hialeah. "Our goal is to win on and off the field," said Coach Hernandez. "We will teach our players to balance sportsmanship and healthy competition while fostering academic excellence; all are important competencies developed through the great game of baseball."

Alec Hernandez will be placed in charge of building the baseball program at ABF's Hialeah location effective immediately. He aims to align his passion for baseball and his leadership skills with the development standards of the ABF Academy baseball program to lead a team of well-rounded and successful young men in an environment of trust, pride and respect. "[Alec] represents the best of what young coaches have to offer the game today," said Manny Riera, Owner and Chief Academic Officer of ABF Academy. "ABF Academy has always been about best preparing our student-athletes for the future, and coaches like Alec Hernandez are making sure that the future of youth baseball is focused on proper development, proper instruction, and, above all else, a love for the game."

