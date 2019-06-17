ALEC moves into new headquarters and Member Service Center

"We couldn't be more excited about the new Member Service Center," ALEC President and CEO Joseph Trosclair said. "It integrates new approaches and technologies that, together, enable ALEC to offer its members a best-in-class experience and improve their financial lives."

The new Member Service Center features the credit union's first drive-thru lanes. Interactive teller machines (ITMs) in the drive-thru lanes perform all of the transactions of an ATM with the added benefit of providing a driver the option of speaking with an ALEC service representative via video screen.

Upon entering the new building, members are greeted by Universal Member Service Representatives, ALEC employees trained to handle many different transactions and financial needs. The Universal Member Service Representatives free members from having to queue up in front of a teller counter. The aim is to save members time and to improve their experience.

The new Service Center also includes an advisor hallway to provide immediate access to investment and mortgage specialists.

Members will experience no service disruptions because of the move, according to the credit union. There are no changes to members' account numbers. ALEC's phone number and website address remain unchanged, as do its online and mobile banking services.

The credit union has retained a stand-alone ATM at the former North Riverside Drive site.

ALEC opened in 1990 to employees of Abbott and their family members. In 2013, when AbbVie was spun off from Abbott, ALEC opened to those employees and their families, as well. Today, ALEC has over $800 million in assets and 31,000 members in all 50 states.

SOURCE Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union (ALEC)

Related Links

https://www.alecu.org

