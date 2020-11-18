Aledade Voted Best Tech for Good by Washington Tech Community in Timmys

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tech in Motion announced Aledade as the Best Tech for Good Winner in the Washington region, a new award for 2020. After receiving tens of thousands of collective votes during Timmy Awards voting, Aledade was elected by its peers and the local tech community as the company making the most notable contributions to its community during these unprecedented circumstances.

"During these trying times, it's important to recognize the good that we are seeing in our communities," says Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing of Tech in Motion. "These companies deserve all of this recognition and more for the ways they have leveraged technology and worked alongside their communities to give back or create innovative solutions to the world's challenges and uncertainties."

Aledade was founded to advance the American health care system's shift to value-based care. Specifically, Aledade's founding principle is to empower independent, primary care physicians to build and lead networks called Accountable Care Organizations that focus on delivering coordinated, high-quality care to their patients. Aledade's state-of-the-art technology solution for population health management is a crucial part of helping these practices succeed in value-based care contracts. In its first five years, practices in Aledade ACOs have provided better care to nearly a million patients, thereby saving the health care system nearly $400 million in unnecessary health care costs. And those savings have helped hundreds of practices in Aledade ACOs weather the financial storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them keep their doors open for patients across the country.

"Here at Aledade, we think the key to building a better health care system is to start looking out for one another," said Aledade Chief Technology Officer Brady Richards. "That means, in our work, looking out for the small, independent primary care practices in communities across the country — getting them the tech and the expertise to help them stay independent and thrive. And it means looking out for one another on our team — fostering an inclusive culture; supporting a work-life balance; and making sure that we can bring our whole selves to this work. Because when we look out for one another, we can build a health care system that's good for patients, good for doctors, and good for society."

On Oct. 29, Tech in Motion hosted the award ceremony as an entirely digital experience, featuring judges and speakers such as Abdul Munda, Head of Engineering at Slack; Bruce Wang, Engineering Director at Netflix; Josh Torres, Chief of Staff at Out in Tech; and Ian Suttle, Engineering Director at Google. The National Winners were unveiled via video in front of Finalists, Regional Winners, and members of the tech community from around the nation. Further information on the judges and all finalists can be found on the Timmys website.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Bay Area, LA, OC, and Toronto. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors, and events.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 26 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 76 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 810,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

