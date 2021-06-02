Alejandro Castaño, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DENVILLE, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro Castaño, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Periodontist for his dedicated service to the dental field.

Dr. Castaño is the Owner and Periodontist at Castaño Periodontics and Dental Implants in Denville, NJ. He is Board Certified in Periodontology and Dental Implant Surgery.

Dr. Castaño graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Biology from the University of Miami under the Trustee's Merit Scholarship. He then earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree at the College of Dental Medicine at Columbia University in the City of New York on the Dr. Marlene Klyvert Merit Scholarship. After completing his doctorate, Dr. Castaño was then accepted into residency at New York University College of Dentistry where he graduated with a Specialty Certificate in Periodontics and Implant Dentistry.

During his time at New York University, Dr. Castaño embarked on a clinical research role, and together with his peers and mentor, published works in major dental scientific journals. He has written about the novel treatment of oral melanoma, periodontal plastic surgery in areas of prominent roots, posterior immediate dental implants, and simultaneous hard and soft-tissue augmentation in the esthetic zone.

Dr. Castaño enjoys public speaking and gives lectures on the use of 3D printing in bone grafting procedures and surgical techniques for periodontal plastic surgery. He also lectures on immediate implant placement and tooth provisionalization to help other dentists learn about options for tooth replacement via dental implants.

Dr. Castaño is the owner and sole practitioner at Castaño Periodontics and Dental Implants. His mission is to ensure that all patients are provided with quality and customized care for their dental needs. The practice offers both non-surgical and surgical solutions to improve the oral health and oral aesthetics of patients. The office provides specialized services in the treatment of gum disease, gingival recession, advanced bone and gum augmentation, and placement of dental implants.

Dr. Castaño was born in Colombia, South America, and immigrated to the United States with his parents when he was six years old. He speaks both English and Spanish fluently. In his time off, Dr. Castaño enjoys traveling, cycling, and playing basketball.

For more information, please visit https://www.denvilledentalimplants.com/.

