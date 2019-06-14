Alejandro Mondragón's New Book, "Let Me Draw You," A Beautiful Work, Which Represents The Eternal Search For Kindness In The World

Our author introduces us to Loma Nueva, a very quiet and normal town, until a preacher introduces himself to its people and with fundamentals announces that love does not exist, unleashing despair. However, the wise Servando believes he has the solution and sends three painters with the sole task of bringing the love embodied in a canvas, and showing it to the towns people that are about to lose faith. Can any of the three painters find love and draw it? Or is it that love has truly disappeared?

The search for love will take us to know the paths of other villages, where the painters will live different adventures, each according to the intentions that led them to take the challenge as their own, but always with the aim of drawing the greatness of love. In the end, each one finds what they think they were looking for, but is that enough?

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Alejandro Mondragón's wonderful book "Let Me Draw You" opens a deep world of collective searches that become personal and vice versa, where we will find described the love, the humility and the passion of a tireless research that always identifies us as human beings.

Readers who wish to experience this sublime and beautiful work can purchase "Let Me Draw You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

