Alejandro Robledo Mejia, Internationally Acclaimed Digital and 3D Artist, Creates Stellar Visual Effects for Marvel's Loki on Disney+

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed digital, 3D and visual effects artist, Alejandro Robledo Mejia (founder of RMA Design ) was personally handpicked by Cantina Creative to work his magic on the visual effects for the final episode of Marvel's Loki , streaming on Disney+.

Set in the Marvel Comics Universe, Loki is a television series based on the comic book character created by Stan Lee. It stars Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role as Loki from the Marvel films, and Owen Wilson as Mobius.

Alejandro worked directly with the show's designer/animator Andrew Hawryluk of Cantina Creative to produce state-of-the-art visual effects for the season finale.

"Working on Loki was an invigorating experience," says Alejandro. "Having the opportunity to develop creative effects was a huge pleasure, and I'm very excited to be able to put this out into the world and be part of such a wonderful hit show."

Using Houdini 3D animation software, Alejandro assisted Andrew in cconstructing a plasma effect that was created from electricity with the capacity to morph from one shape to another. This process proved to be difficult because the plasma couldn't look like water or other liquid which exists in the universe. Thus, the idea was to design something futuristic and otherworldly.

The viscosity of the plasma also had to be high, but with the condition of being able to melt, and it needed to move in a specific way so the shape of the characters could morph into others. During the process, Alejandro experimented with ice, water, metal and rock to build the final look from a combination of metal and rocks with gold veins.

"Working on the development of these effects was challenging as it was a compilation of creative and technical thinking," explains Alejandro. "The combination of the elements was a challenge on its own, however, mixing them in terms of the transitions was another beast to tackle since we had to solve the problem of how to get the elements to morph from one shape to the next. Ultimately, a unique and beautiful transition that felt both natural and futuristic was met."

Check out Alejandro's stellar work on the season finale episode of Loki, now streaming on Disney+.

