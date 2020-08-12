Aleksandr Dayanayev, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ASTORIA, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleksandr Dayanayev, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for his outstanding achievements in the field of Dentistry and acknowledgment for his professional excellence as the Founder of Steinway Family Dental Center.

Situated in Astoria on Steinway Street, Steinway Family Dental Center is proud to have one of the largest family dental practices in Queens. Serving the community since 1999, the practice consists of an in-house periodontist, an endodontist, and an oral surgeon. Led by Dr. Aleksandr Dayanayev, the dedicated Astoria dentists pride themselves on being equipped with the newest in dental technology and techniques to maximize patient convenience, comfort, and satisfaction. The team of dental experts offers a wide range of services including emergency dental care, Invisalign, dental crowns, porcelain veneers, dental implants, endodontics, periodontics, and family dentistry, among many more. At Steinway Family Dental Center, they work closely with every individual patient to completely customize dental plans that align with their goals and as a result boosting self-esteem and happiness, thus improving overall health.

Renowned for his outstanding contributions, Dr. Dayanayev has garnered 24 years of professional experience in the field of dentistry. He specializes in cosmetic dentistry, emergency care, orthodontics, prosthetics, implants, full mouth reconstruction, and Invisalign. Particularly, he likes performing implants, Invisalign, and restorative treatments. Well-known to his patients and colleagues, Dr. Dayanayev has devoted the past 20 years to his patients as founder of Steinway Family Dental Center and currently trains new members of staff regularly ensuring the highest standards of excellence in dentistry are met.



To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Dayanayev is a 1996 graduate of the New York University College of Dentistry, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He has completed several continuing education courses, including Biolase and Nobel Biocare courses, Solea Laser courses, Invisalign Align Tech Institute, MIS Implants Course; The Three R's of Rational Endodontics; Simplifying Complex Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry.

To stay up-to-date with the latest industry developments, Dr. Dayanayev maintains an active membership with The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the Steinway Study Club.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Dayanayev has been named Best Doctor and received the Galler Cup for being one of the top Invisalign Providers in North America for 2018. The Galler Cup is presented by Reingage, an organization of dentists in North America founded by Dr. Galler. Dr. Dayanayev is married with three children.

