AlEn USA Launches New Line of Nature-Based Household Cleaners
Art of Green™ Brings Performance and Value to the Cleaning Aisle
Mar 13, 2019, 14:17 ET
HOUSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based AlEn USA today launched a new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green™ Multipurpose Cleaners, aimed at democratizing green cleaning for everyday users. Art of Green is 98 percent naturally derived and available in three product formats: a multipurpose cleaning spray, multipurpose wipes and a concentrated refill. The new product line offers consumers a safe, affordable and high-performing natural cleaning alternative that's priced for everyday use.
Key product benefits for Art of Green include:
- Tough on dirt, grease and grime
- Non-toxic formula
- Not tested on animals
- Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested formula – safe for sensitive skin
- Made with natural essential oils that provide a pleasant aroma
- USDA-certified Bio-based product
- Bottle made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials
- Available in two scents: Lavender Eucalyptus and Citrus and White Flowers
- Affordable and accessible pricing, and available in a 22-ounce spray, 35-count wipes and 28-ounce concentrated pourable refill
- Currently available for purchase at HEB grocery stores in Texas and select retailers in California
The green category is growing, with 4.7 million consumers purchasing green products for only 1 year or less and 56% of all U.S. primary household shoppers purchasing natural and organic products in at least 1 category, according to a recent Kantar Retail study1.
"For consumers seeking a green, yet affordable, approach to household cleaning, Art of Green sets the standard for effective, nature-based cleaners," said Tanu Grewal, Head of Marketing for AlEn USA. "We're aiming to bridge the accessibility gap for consumers who have already 'gone green' or are eager to try their first green product but are wary of sacrificing efficacy. Art of Green does just that with uncompromising performance and everyday affordability."
AlEn USA is committed to sustainable environmental practices for producing Art of Green and many of its household cleaning products. With the Uumbal project in Mexico, AlEn sustainably grows its own high-quality raw materials, without imports or deforestation, by planting millions of pine and palm trees.
About AlEn USA
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a leading global cleaning and laundry products company with market leadership in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 6,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for nearly 70 years.
In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, ENSUEÑO® and ART OF GREEN™. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and environmentally friendly business practices.
1Source: Kantar Retail ShopperScape ®2017
