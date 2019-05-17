Alerian Announces Methodology Guide Update

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced that the methodology guide for the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI) has been updated and is available at alerian.com/indices/angi-index. This update is meant to, among other things, better capture the investable universe, increase benchmarking efficiency, and minimize future index turnover. The effective date of the methodology guide update is May 17, 2019 and will be applied during the next quarterly rebalancing.

Consistent with industry practice, Alerian will continue to periodically consult with stakeholders for feedback regarding its indices. Alerian makes no guarantees nor is under any obligation to comply with any of the responses from these consultations, which may result in no changes or outcome of any kind.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 29, 2019, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange traded funds and notes, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

About the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index

The Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index is a composite of natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). The equal-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), is disseminated real-time on a price-return basis (ANGI) and end-of-day on a total-return basis (ANGIX).

