Alerian Index Series June 2019 Index Review

DALLAS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the June quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA). Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) will be added.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) will be added. Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS). Rattler Midstream (RTLR) will be added.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) will be added. Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) will be added. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) will be removed.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) will be added. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) will be removed. Alerian MLP Index (AMZ). Rattler Midstream (RTLR) will be added.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) will be added. Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). Rattler Midstream (RTLR) will be added.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI), or the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of March 29, 2019, over $13 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

SOURCE Alerian

Related Links

http://www.alerian.com

