Alerian Reports December 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions
Feb 01, 2019, 12:37 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios.
Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of December 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.
|
Ticker
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)
|
Ticker
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)
|
AM
|
263,899,952
|
12,337,539
|
HESM
|
7,359,735
|
433,436
|
AMGP
|
24,203,468
|
2,164,890
|
MMLP
|
8,779,875
|
854,073
|
AMID
|
3,077,796
|
1,015,774
|
MMP
|
1,247,269,411
|
21,858,910
|
ANDX
|
479,673,242
|
14,763,719
|
MPLX
|
1,177,648,855
|
38,866,299
|
BPL
|
595,601,797
|
20,545,078
|
NBLX
|
16,482,876
|
571,528
|
BPMP
|
19,676,084
|
1,266,157
|
NGL
|
154,292,414
|
16,088,886
|
CEQP
|
192,715,792
|
6,904,901
|
NS
|
287,285,980
|
13,726,038
|
CNXM
|
18,067,773
|
1,109,814
|
OMP
|
4,571,218
|
285,880
|
CQP
|
206,907,541
|
5,731,511
|
PAA
|
1,125,026,450
|
56,139,044
|
DCP
|
336,748,682
|
12,712,295
|
PAGP
|
5,424,250
|
269,863
|
DKL
|
6,684,769
|
228,539
|
PBFX
|
13,235,675
|
658,491
|
DM
|
23,528,978
|
1,304,267
|
PSXP
|
324,430,457
|
7,704,357
|
ENBL
|
167,560,630
|
12,384,378
|
SHLX
|
285,307,221
|
17,386,180
|
ENLC
|
17,754,625
|
1,870,877
|
SMLP
|
10,948,584
|
1,089,411
|
ENLK
|
260,846,143
|
23,691,748
|
TCP
|
244,732,394
|
7,619,315
|
EPD
|
1,244,084,301
|
50,593,099
|
TGE
|
506,946,913
|
20,827,729
|
EQGP
|
15,735,076
|
788,726
|
TLP
|
13,754,684
|
338,952
|
EQM
|
504,371,255
|
11,661,763
|
USDP
|
3,786,871
|
362,380
|
ET
|
1,202,873,904
|
91,057,828
|
VLP
|
24,979,336
|
592,348
|
GEL
|
283,821,762
|
15,366,636
|
WES
|
595,274,881
|
14,096,019
|
GPP
|
4,060,666
|
299,238
|
WGP
|
36,494,378
|
1,316,061
|
HEP
|
183,467,985
|
6,423,949
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2018, over $12 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.
SOURCE Alerian
