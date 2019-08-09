Alerian Reports June 30, 2019 Index Linked Product Positions

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported, as of June 28, 2019, total products directly tied to and tracking the Alerian indices was $13.7 billion.

Exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios represent $12.7 billion of the total $13.7 billion. Below is a list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of June 28, 2019, in the $12.7 billion of such assets tracking Alerian's indices.

Ticker

Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products ($)

Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)

Ticker

Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products ($)

Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)

AM

2,402,831

209,671

HESM

7,694,422

394,586

AMID

4,919,211

951,492

MMLP

5,598,671

784,128

ANDX

403,075,523

11,094,840

MMP

1,276,581,260

19,946,582

BPL

782,332,474

19,058,038

MPLX

1,273,711,451

39,568,545

BPMP

18,205,543

1,176,069

NBLX

89,522,800

2,691,606

CEQP

220,495,699

6,164,263

NGL

214,053,630

14,492,460

CNXM

14,513,491

1,032,989

NS

331,580,260

12,217,401

CQP

214,074,794

5,075,268

OMP

5,663,726

263,429

DCP

329,731,673

11,253,641

PAA

1,305,749,277

53,624,200

DKL

6,791,101

212,222

PAGP

7,638,294

305,899

ENBL

153,164,680

11,171,749

PBFX

16,284,545

770,319

ENLC

327,210,823

32,429,219

PSXP

342,743,828

6,945,164

EPD

1,277,755,891

44,258,950

SHLX

319,209,192

15,405,849

EQM

462,044,829

10,341,200

SMLP

7,589,588

1,020,106

ET

1,262,122,882

89,639,409

TCP

253,540,259

6,739,507

GEL

298,090,775

13,611,451

TGE

419,509,147

19,872,532

GPP

3,882,098

277,293

USDP

3,861,679

342,044

HEP

156,422,759

5,688,100

WES

773,416,245

25,135,400

About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of June 28, 2019, nearly $14 billion of products, including exchange traded funds and notes, are directly tied to and tracking the Alerian Index Series. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

