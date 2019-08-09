Alerian Reports June 30, 2019 Index Linked Product Positions
Aug 09, 2019, 12:41 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported, as of June 28, 2019, total products directly tied to and tracking the Alerian indices was $13.7 billion.
Exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios represent $12.7 billion of the total $13.7 billion. Below is a list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of June 28, 2019, in the $12.7 billion of such assets tracking Alerian's indices.
|
Ticker
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products ($)
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)
|
Ticker
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products ($)
|
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)
|
AM
|
2,402,831
|
209,671
|
HESM
|
7,694,422
|
394,586
|
AMID
|
4,919,211
|
951,492
|
MMLP
|
5,598,671
|
784,128
|
ANDX
|
403,075,523
|
11,094,840
|
MMP
|
1,276,581,260
|
19,946,582
|
BPL
|
782,332,474
|
19,058,038
|
MPLX
|
1,273,711,451
|
39,568,545
|
BPMP
|
18,205,543
|
1,176,069
|
NBLX
|
89,522,800
|
2,691,606
|
CEQP
|
220,495,699
|
6,164,263
|
NGL
|
214,053,630
|
14,492,460
|
CNXM
|
14,513,491
|
1,032,989
|
NS
|
331,580,260
|
12,217,401
|
CQP
|
214,074,794
|
5,075,268
|
OMP
|
5,663,726
|
263,429
|
DCP
|
329,731,673
|
11,253,641
|
PAA
|
1,305,749,277
|
53,624,200
|
DKL
|
6,791,101
|
212,222
|
PAGP
|
7,638,294
|
305,899
|
ENBL
|
153,164,680
|
11,171,749
|
PBFX
|
16,284,545
|
770,319
|
ENLC
|
327,210,823
|
32,429,219
|
PSXP
|
342,743,828
|
6,945,164
|
EPD
|
1,277,755,891
|
44,258,950
|
SHLX
|
319,209,192
|
15,405,849
|
EQM
|
462,044,829
|
10,341,200
|
SMLP
|
7,589,588
|
1,020,106
|
ET
|
1,262,122,882
|
89,639,409
|
TCP
|
253,540,259
|
6,739,507
|
GEL
|
298,090,775
|
13,611,451
|
TGE
|
419,509,147
|
19,872,532
|
GPP
|
3,882,098
|
277,293
|
USDP
|
3,861,679
|
342,044
|
HEP
|
156,422,759
|
5,688,100
|
WES
|
773,416,245
|
25,135,400
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of June 28, 2019, nearly $14 billion of products, including exchange traded funds and notes, are directly tied to and tracking the Alerian Index Series. Visit alerian.com to learn more.
SOURCE Alerian
Share this article