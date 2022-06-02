Alerion Aviation Selects Bluetail for Digital Aircraft Maintenance and Operations Records Management

Bluetail's proprietary cloud-based platform and search capabilities are crucial to help the hybrid aircraft management and charter provider meet its goal of maximizing overall efficiency.

PHOENIX, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, has announced that Alerion Aviation had selected the company's software platform as its maintenance records hub.

Bluetail will provide the digitization and management of all maintenance records and logs for aircraft management and charter provider's fleet of business jet aircraft.

Crush aircraft conformity times by utilizing advanced organization for quick historical views and searches on all FAA forms, major mods/inspections, parts status and much more. Upload, search and manage records such as work orders or squawks from any device, anywhere, anytime to enable collaboration across your team. With 19 jets and bases in New York, Southern California, and South Florida, it is critical to have a centralized and secure location for aircraft records and logs. This allows for timely sharing of information when an aircraft needs maintenance on the road," explained Bob Seidel, Alerion Aviation's CEO.

"Alerion Aviation is a very forward-thinking operation, and we are extremely honored that they have put their trust in Bluetail as their maintenance and operational records tech stack for its fleet of business jets," stated Roberto Guerrieri, CEO of Bluetail. "One of the key benefits is that Alerion can quickly share any information about any of its aircraft between its three facilities, the FAA and independent MRO service providers, which greatly improves their efficiency."

"With 19 jets and bases in New York, Southern California, and South Florida, it is critical to have a centralized and secure location for aircraft records and logs. This allows for timely sharing of information when an aircraft needs maintenance on the road," explained Bob Seidel, Alerion Aviation's CEO. "To eliminate that problem, we committed to being a paperless operation. We tried scanning our own documents early on, but we didn't have the right equipment or expertise."

"When I heard about Bluetail, it sounded exactly like what we needed. They could do what we couldn't," he continued. "Bluetail enables our operations to have digital files, which are shareable via the Cloud making them searchable by anyone we authorize. They're much more accessible to use and anyone else with the need to know."

With Bluetail's SaaS platform, Alerion Aviation's DOM can search through volumes of information to find exactly what they need concerning any aircraft, no matter where it is.

"It's really easy to find an aircraft's current status, search previous maintenance records, and even locate 337 forms and other major documents," Seidel said. "It saves us time and makes our operations much more efficient. It's consistent with our philosophy to be transparent with our customers and the FAA."

In addition to streamlining their overall aircraft operations, Seidel said that having faster access to various documentation will help the company maintain the highest safety ratings in the industry.

"Our number-one focus is safety, and our safety management system has earned us the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating – the highest safety rating available," he said. "We are one of three operators who have earned that rating. We are very proud of that."

About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates 19 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Rating, Wyvern Wingman, and IS-BAO Stage 2 certification. For more information, please call (855.fly.alrn) or visit flyalerion.com.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind that comes from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at bluetail.aero.

