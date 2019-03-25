Aleris Recognized With Airbus Supplier Award For Second Consecutive Year

"We are proud to have achieved the status of Accredited Supplier for 2018, the highest supplier distinction, for the second time," says Dr. Ingo Kröpfl, Aleris vice president Global Aerospace. "We will continue to work even harder to maintain this level of performance."

Aleris' performance and continuous improvement was honored in 2015 and 2016 with the Best Performer Award, followed by the Accredited Supplier status for 2017 and 2018.

Aleris supplies plates, sheets and cut shapes made of certified aluminum alloys, which are then used to make components for Airbus aircraft. The Accredited Supplier award also recognizes the successful ramp-up of Aleris' manufacturing plant in Zhenjiang, China.

The global aircraft manufacturer works with more than 12,000 suppliers worldwide and since 2012 has been rewarding the industrial excellence of companies and subcontractors that form part of the supply chain through the SQIP program.

About Aleris

Aleris is a privately held, global leader in aluminum rolled products serving diverse industries including aerospace, automotive, building and construction, commercial transportation and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Aleris operates production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.aleris.com.

