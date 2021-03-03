Alert Communications Hires Maz Ghorban As The Brand's First Executive Vice President

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Communications, a leading provider of virtual receptionist and intake services for the legal industry, welcomes Maz Ghorban as its first executive vice president. Ghorban brings nearly 25 years of experience in the professional services, call center and software industries to this role.

"I am delighted that Maz has joined our company," said Parker Davis, CEO of Nexa Holdings, parent company of Alert Communications. "His significant leadership experience within the legal services markets, as well as his passion for client growth and success, made the partnership an obvious one from the very first time that we spoke."

"Since the beginning of 2020, our enterprise-wide revenues have increased almost three-fold. Given this increased scale of our organization, it became mission-critical to appoint an experienced leader dedicated to the Alert brand."

As executive vice president, Ghorban leads day-to-day operations at Alert Communications, providing executive leadership for its call center operations and service delivery, customer service and technology initiatives. Working in collaboration with senior executives from Alert Communications' sister brand, Nexa Receptionists, he guides development of client brand services and a rewarding employee culture.

"I am committed to driving Alert Communications' strategic innovation," said Ghorban. "We are the leader in legal intake services and my mission is to expand our high-quality service offering into new markets, while building upon the company's longstanding culture of supporting our employees in their career goals."

Before joining Alert Communications, Ghorban served as the vice president of global services for AbacusNext, a legal case management and document automation software company with offices in San Diego, Toronto and Edinburgh. As Alert Communications' executive vice president, Ghorban is focused on three areas of opportunity: Technological advancements that drive higher value for clients, expansion of services into new areas of the legal practice and technical solutions that promote an economy of scale.

