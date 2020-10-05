ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CBMG, VRTU, MR, IMMU, JCAP

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger/.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/virtusa-corporation-vrtu-stock-merger-baring-asia/.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Southwestern Energy Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Montage Resources shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy for each Montage Resources share. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/montage-resources-corporation-mr-stock-merger-southwestern/.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $88.00 per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/immunomedics-merger-stock-gilead.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Jernigan Capital common stockholders will receive $17.30 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/jernigan-capital-inc-stock-merger-jcap-nexpoint/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP