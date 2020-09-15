ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rosetta-stone-inc-rst-stock-merger-cambium.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. Under the terms of the merger, Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (excluding certain parties) will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $88.00 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/immunomedics-merger-stock-gilead.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proteostasis will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of Proteostasis common stock, with existing Proteostasis shareholders expected to own approximately 32.5% of the combined company. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger.



Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

