Alert Logic and Lone Star College Launch Cybersecurity Scholarship Fund

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced the creation of a new cybersecurity scholarship fund in partnership with Lone Star College. Based in Houston, Lone Star College is a community college that provides comprehensive educational opportunities and programs to enrich lives. In 2020, the college introduced two- and four-year degree programs in cybersecurity to encourage more students to seek careers in an industry where open jobs continue to outpace available workers.

The ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage is well documented, and the numbers are staggering. According to the 2020 (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study, over 3 million cybersecurity jobs are unfilled globally, and 56% of the study respondents said staff shortages are putting their organizations at risk. Small and medium-sized businesses are especially vulnerable with fewer in-house security experts, and with the number of successful cyberattacks becoming more frequent and severe.

"As a cybersecurity company providing managed detection and response to thousands of organizations, we know how distressing it is for them when they can't source skilled talent to safeguard their critical infrastructures," said John Post, CEO, Alert Logic. "Our partnership with Lone Star College to fund cybersecurity scholarships is just one way we hope to inspire students to pursue rewarding, long-term careers in an industry that protects so many essential operations."

Prior to establishing the new scholarship fund, Alert Logic also advised Lone Star College in the development of its cybersecurity degree curriculum. Alert Logic is active in mentoring current cybersecurity students and coaching those who would particularly benefit from obtaining a two- or four-year degree. Women are consistently an under-represented community, only comprising around 20% of the cybersecurity workforce.

"We are very grateful to Alert Logic for sponsoring a scholarship fund that has such widespread impact in advancing cybersecurity education, employment, and innovation," said Nicole Robinson Gauthier, CFRE, LSC Foundation executive director. "Alert Logic is well-established and highly regarded in the Houston area, and these scholarships ensure students with financial constraints have equal opportunity upon graduating to pursue viable careers in cybersecurity both locally and beyond."

With the availability of a two-year associate degree in cybersecurity, Lone Star College is helping to accelerate the career paths of graduates by getting them into the market sooner. This is a win for everyone: students in under-represented communities with greater financial needs spend less time in the classroom and start earning lucrative salaries earlier with companies eager to fill open positions.

"It is tremendously gratifying to know we can make a difference in the lives of future cybersecurity professionals," said Post. "Along with raising more interest in cybersecurity degrees, Alert Logic's mission to eliminate the constant fear of impact from cyber threats and attacks means we employ hundreds of diverse experts around the globe dedicated to protecting our customers."

To make a private and tax-deductible donation to the Alert Logic Cybersecurity Scholarship Fund, go to https://www.lonestar.edu/giving/donate-general-donation.htm, select Scholarships, and specify Alert Logic in the Additional Comments field.

About LSC Foundation

Founded in 1991, the Foundation has expanded its initial investment of $20,000 into an extensive portfolio of over $30 million, and has provided over $15 million in scholarships to nearly 16,000 students, as well as more than $7 million in program support since its inception. In 2019-2020, the Foundation provided $2.1 million in scholarships to 2,242 students plus $507,000 in program support and $185,000 in emergency support to Lone Star College. Visit LoneStar.edu/Giving to learn more.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

