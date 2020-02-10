Alert Logic's Christopher Rajiah Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List for Second Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Christopher Rajiah, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Partnerships, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top channel executives who demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel. Rajiah was also named to CRN's 2019 list of Channel Chiefs.

"Chris Rajiah's partner-first approach is a testament to the world-class program he has built to successfully serve and support all of our channel partners," said Bob Lyons, CEO, Alert Logic. "The entire Alert Logic team congratulates Chris for being named a top channel executive by CRN for a second consecutive year."

With more than 25 years of experience as an accomplished and respected technology leader, Rajiah is passionate about growing and strengthening partner relationships. Under Rajiah's leadership, Alert Logic launched its Partner Connect Program, added more than 100 alliance, reseller, and referral partners in 2019 alone, and will continue to focus on targeting managed service providers to enable the most complete managed detection and response (MDR) solution in the market.

"I'm honored that the efforts of our outstanding channel team have once again been recognized by CRN and to accept the 2020 Channel Chief award on their behalf. Strong partnerships are critical to Alert Logic's success, and we have some of the most experienced and knowledgeable channel partners serving our customers around the world," said Rajiah. "My focus in 2020 is to expand the value we deliver by focusing our product roadmap on our partners and creating integration capabilities for embedding our MDR solution directly into their offerings to cover the entire attack surface for customers."

Cyber attacks continue to increase in frequency, sophistication, and intensity while businesses struggle to fill critical cybersecurity positions. The Alert Logic MDR solution provides visibility across an entire IT infrastructure, with 24/7 protection and security experts to augment a company's internal security team.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – our knowledge is your advantage.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

