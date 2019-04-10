ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Wieland-Werke AG. Stockholders will receive $44.00 for each share of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $962 million and is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/brss. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Related Links

http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

