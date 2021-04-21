ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Welbilt, Inc.
Apr 21, 2021, 14:41 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD). Stockholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.3 billion and is expected to close in late 2021.
If you are a stockholder of Welbilt, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/wbt/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC
Share this article