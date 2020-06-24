AlertNest is the Go-to Neighborhood Social App and Personalized Resource

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlertNest, Inc., (www.alertnest.com) is focused on being the go-to neighborhood social app and personalized resource for individuals as they live their lives. The recent addition of its e911 service (which automatically contacts 911 with a single, discreet click on iOS and Android devices) is AlertNest's latest expansion of a user experience that encompasses alerts about neighborhood activities (including virtual events), crime, weather, traffic, COVID-19, other breaking news, and emergency notifications from FEMA, CDC and other organizations.

"We have created a rich experience that provides many sources of personalized information in an intuitive way, and we are always looking to add more," according to Becky Wanta, CEO of AlertNest. "So, just as our latest addition of e911 service offers single-click access to emergency services, AlertNest offers single-source access to information relevant to our users' lives and continuously learns about what's important to them."

"Today, people must visit multiple sources to find out what's happening real-time around them and their communities and must sift through all the noise from these sources. AlertNest eliminates that noise. We know people have a desire to connect to their neighbors and communities in the real, physical world. By providing the go-to app to do that, we are leveraging today's digital technology for people's real lives," Wanta concluded.

The AlertNest website and apps are free of charge. Visitors may sign up to get access to the free e911 service and create custom alerts about a variety of activities and reports.

Becky Wanta has recently been interviewed by TV news departments in Las Vegas and Reno, NV; Seattle, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Medford, OR. She is available for interviews through the contact information listed above.

Becky has served as Global CIO and CTO at several Fortune 50 organizations, including PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, MGM Resorts International, and Southwest Airlines. She brings her large-enterprise experience and vision to the startup culture at AlertNest, working with small, focused teams to deliver the company's future of making technology transparent providing relevant, hyper-personalized information to individuals as they run their lives.

AlertNest Inc. (www.AlertNest.com) is a nationwide omni-channel web and mobile app company focused on neighborhood and community safety, providing current information on crime, activities and events, and breaking news developments. The AlertNest map is also available on the websites of 130 Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBG) properties, with AlertNest and SBG providing joint sponsorship programs. AlertNest Inc. began operations in May 2019 as a website service and successfully launched its mobile apps in November 2019.

