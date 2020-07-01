AlertNest's COVID-19 Widget Now Available on Apple iPhones

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlertNest, Inc., (www.alertnest.com), the go-to neighborhood social app and personalized resource for individuals as they live their lives, now offers its COVID-19 widget on all iOS and Android devices. The widget appears automatically and provides the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries for the world, nation, and each of the 3,000 counties in the US, based on locations entered by users.

"The COVID-19 widget has been part of our Web since the pandemic's outbreak," said AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta. "Now it's part of the enhanced experience for our Apple and Android users, too."

The widget appears automatically on AlertNest's homepage map. It provides the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries for the world, nation, and each of the 3,000 counties in the U.S. Users simply navigate around the map and the local county info updates in the widget.

"The COVID-19 app is just one of the many free services we provide to visitors and members," Wanta said. "We've recently added e911 service, for example, which provides one-click, discreet, automatic connection to local 911 services if you feel you're in a threatening situation and require emergency services."

"Our user experience across all platforms encompasses alerts about neighborhood activities, including virtual events, crime, weather, traffic, COVID-19, other breaking news, and emergency notifications from FEMA, CDC and other organizations," Wanta added.

Adding the COVID-19 data to the iOS platform is the latest of new services AlertNest is continually developing, and the AlertNest apps and services are free of charge. "We've created a rich experience that provides many sources of personalized information in an intuitive way, and we are always looking to add more," according to Wanta. "Today, people must visit multiple sources and sift through the noise from these sources. AlertNest eliminates that noise."

Becky Wanta has recently been interviewed on-air by TV news departments in Las Vegas and Reno, NV; Seattle, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Medford, OR. She has served as Global CIO and CTO at several Fortune 50 organizations, including PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, MGM Resorts International, and Southwest Airlines. She brings her large-enterprise experience and vision to the startup culture at AlertNest to deliver relevant, hyper-personalized information to individuals as they run their lives.

AlertNest Inc. (www.AlertNest.com) is a nationwide omni-channel web and mobile app company, providing current information on crime, activities and events, and breaking news developments. The AlertNest map is also available on the websites of 130 Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBG) properties. AlertNest Inc. began operations in May 2019 and launched its mobile apps in November 2019.

