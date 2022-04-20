ALESHIRE & WYNDER'S SUNNY SOLTANI NAMED WOMAN OF INFLUENCE BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service public agency law firm Aleshire & Wynder LLP (A&W) announced today that its Partner Sanaz (Sunny) Soltani, one of the firm's founding attorneys, has been selected for recognition as an honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement as the Los Angeles area's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" category recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"We are proud to see this well-deserved recognition of Sunny's legal prowess and dedication to clients," says A&W Managing Partner Tiffany Israel. "She is an immensely skilled lawyer and has continually proven her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of legal strategy, proficiency, and service."

With more than ten "significant, published opinions in favor of her public agency clients and an emphasis on environmental justice, including significant involvement in the remediation and redevelopment of the Signal Hill oil field, Sunny Soltani presently serves as the first female City Attorney in Carson" says the feature. Soltani has has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and is admitted into the United States Supreme Court.

The publication adds, "on behalf of the City of Carson, Soltani also negotiated a $45 million settlement against the largest oil refinery on the West Coast and has been preserving the City of Carson's rent control ordinance against annual attacks." In 2021, she lead her team to victory in the dismissal of an $85 million action againt the City of Carson brought by a nationwide developer related to a project valued at more than half-a-billion dollars. In addition, to legal remedies, Soltani asssits her clients with legislative solutions and has successfully secured the passage of several important legislative bills significantly improving the regulatory position of her clients.

Soltani assists her clients with complex real property developments, acquisitions and conveyances. She has successfully negotiated various Remedial Action Plans with DTSC and the Regional Water Board and has successfully represented her clients in various CEQA challenges.

Soltani is the first woman on Aleshire & Wynder's management committee and continues to serve on the firm's Executive Commitee. She also serves as co-chair of the firm's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) committee. Soltani received her JD from Loyola Law School, magna cum laude, Order of the COIF and two BA's from University of California, Los Angeles.

