Aleutian Capital Group Introduced Trinity Hunt Partners and Improving Holdings, LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleutian Capital Group ("Aleutian Capital"), a New York-based middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Improving Holdings, LLC by Trinity Hunt Partners. Terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

About Improving



Improving is a leading software development company that offers advanced technology consulting and training across seven enterprise offices throughout the United States and Canada. Since 2007, Improving's innovative solutions have provided sustained and meaningful value to their customers, while upholding a level of excellence and a commitment to establishing trust. To learn more about Improving, visit www.improving.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners



Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt Partners is a middle market private equity firm with approximately $715 million under management, focused on building founder and family-owned growth businesses into market leaders. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for working effectively with entrepreneurs to provide strategic, operational, and financial expertise to help elevate their companies to the next level of success. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

About Aleutian Capital Group



Aleutian Capital Partners is a New York-based advisory firm for sellers and buyers of companies throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. Aleutian has expertise in mergers & acquisitions, capital raising, valuations, and recapitalizations. Aleutian provides particular expertise in the technology, e-commerce, consumer products, healthcare, telecom, aerospace, transportation, and industrial manufacturing industries. For more information about us, please visit www.aleutiancapital.com.

