Alex Bregman Launches Online-Based Swing Review for Youth

HOUSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Bregman, third-baseman for the Houston Astros, has announced Bregman's Swing Review - an online, video-based feedback platform aimed at teaching young players proper swing mechanics.

Through Bregman's Swing Review, parents and/or guardians of players 17 and under can upload a video of their child's swing through a secure online form on Bregman's Swing Review platform for consideration.

Each week, a random selection of swings uploaded will be reviewed and posted to Bregman's YouTube channel for players to learn advanced swing mechanics taught at the MLB level with detailed feedback provided directly by Alex Bregman.

Bregman is passionate about swing mechanics and helping youth – he's also thankful for the coach and peer support he's received over the years to improve his swing.

"As a young player I was constantly exposed to older, more advanced players - it pushed me to be better," said Bregman. "I've been fortunate to have access to great coaches and resources to learn proper swing mechanics and I want to make that information available to as many young players as possible."

With the MLB season on hold, and in between his training, Bregman has dedicated his time to pursuing various off-field endeavors such as Bregman's Swing Review and his Bregman Cares Charity .

Most recently, Bregman hosted the FEEDHOU 24hr Live Stream Event on the popular streaming platform Twitch to raise money for The Houston Food Bank. The initiative was just one of many ways Bregman has generated attention and funds for FEEDHOU – his fundraising campaign benefitting The Houston Food Bank. With a goal of $3M in donations, Bregman has raised over $1.8M to-date.

About Bregman's Swing Review:

Through AlexBregman.com, parents of players 17 and under can upload a video of their swing for consideration. Bregman's initial goal is to review and provide feedback on as many swings as possible until the start of the MLB season and will continue at a lower frequency once the season begins and as time permits.

Qualifying videos uploaded by parents will be randomly selected using a third-party service. Each week, Bregman will post a video reviewing several player's swings to his YouTube channel. Instructions for uploading a swing can be found on AlexBregman.com , with video tutorials and examples included for parents to follow.

About FEEDHOU:

On April 10, 2020, Houston Astros player Alex Bregman launched FEEDHOU, a fundraising campaign in partnership with The Houston Food Bank to help Houston-area residents experiencing food scarcity and insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. With 100% of the proceeds going directly to The Houston Food Bank, Bregman's FEEDHOU campaign has raised over $1.8M to-date. Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page on the Houston Food Bank's page at www.houstonfoodbank.org.

About Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman (26), is a third baseman and shortstop for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball (MLB). Bregman was selected with the second pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft by the Houston Astros and made his MLB debut towards the end of the 2016 season (July 2016) playing 49 games. In 2017, he started as the youngest member (23) of Team USA, which won the gold medal in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and ended his first full rookie season winning the 2017 World Series with the Astros. In 2018, he was named MVP of the MLB All-Star Game and led the American League in doubles. In 2019 he was again an All-Star, led the AL in WAR, Walks, Times on Base, and Runs Created. He also received the 2019 American League Silver Slugger Award at third base while finishing second in AL MVP Voting.

Bregman played three years at LSU where he was voted the 2013 National Freshman of the Year by Baseball America, won the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the country's best college shortstop, and was a two-time All-American. As a high school sophomore at Albuquerque Academy in 2010, Bregman became the first high school player to win the USA Baseball Player of the Year Award.

