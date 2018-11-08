Alex Getelman Of MBI Group Announces Completion Of Construction Project For Taylor Strategy

"Taylor Strategy sought a refreshed, modern appearance for their corporate offices to match their outstanding reputation as one of the city's top consumer PR firms," stated Mr. Getelman. "MBI Group has worked with Taylor Strategy for over a decade. We are honored that loyal clients like Taylor Strategy continue to return to us again and again, based on the high-quality work we deliver. For over 30 years, MBI Group has been proud to provide best-in-class construction and general contracting work for corporate groups in the New York area and beyond."

On behalf of Taylor Strategy, MBI Group completed select demolition, furniture removal and installation, drywall and carpentry, painting, floor finishes, electrical wiring and overall modifications to the space resulting in a cosmetic refresh for the entire office. Founded as a sports public relations firm, Taylor Strategy today represents consumer brands like Capital One, Diageo, Allstate, Fox Sports, Mercedes-Benz, Nestle Purina and Procter & Gamble.

About MBI Group :

MBI Group is a full-service construction firm providing interior fit-outs and core and shell construction for corporate, educational, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, mixed-use, and retail facilities. Founded in 1987, the firm is a certified minority-owned business (MBE) with a 30-year track record of success working for some of New York City's most prominent corporate, healthcare and educational clients. Today headed by Edward Campanella-Rodriguez, President, along with Alex Getelman, Executive Managing Director, the firm serves the tristate area and beyond from their Manhattan offices. For more information, please visit www.mbiny.com.

