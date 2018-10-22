Alex Getelman of MBI Group Announces Sponsorship Of Federal Law Enforcement Foundation Luncheon

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Getelman, Executive Managing Director of New York City-based construction firm MBI Group, announced the company's sponsorship of The Federal Law Enforcement Foundation's 2018 Annual Luncheon and Award Ceremony which took place on November 2, 2018 at New York Hilton Midtown.

"The Federal Law Enforcement Foundation is an outstanding organization, providing financial assistance to federal and local law enforcement agencies in need across 200 communities in 10 foreign countries," stated Mr. Getelman. "Since 2014, MBI Group has supported the valuable efforts of the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation to help members of law enforcement and their families."

Established in 1988, The Federal Law Enforcement Foundation provides financial assistance to all federal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as to those suffering from a serious illness or recovering from a natural disaster. The Federal Law Enforcement Foundation has just completed its 30th year of service to America's law enforcement community, having donated over $18 million to law enforcement families in need, and 3,525 scholarships to children of law enforcement officers including federal, state and local.

The Federal Law Enforcement Foundation is an IRS qualified, charitable organization that funds programs such as scholarships; inner-city drug reduction programs, executive education breakfast and luncheon programs, Big Brother programs, NYPD Vest Fund, widows and children's funds, financial assistance for police athletic leagues, foreign law enforcement assistance programs, heroes' night, and CEO day.

About MBI Group :

MBI Group is a full-service construction firm providing interior fit-outs and core and shell construction for corporate, educational, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, mixed-use, and retail facilities. Founded in 1987, the firm is a certified minority-owned business (MBE) with a 30-year track record of success working for some of New York City's most prominent corporate, healthcare and educational clients. Today headed by Edward Campanella-Rodriguez, President, along with Alex Getelman, Executive Managing Director, the firm serves the tristate area and beyond from their Manhattan offices. For more information, please visit www.mbiny.com.

SOURCE MBI Group

Related Links

http://www.mbiny.com

