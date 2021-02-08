Alex Gomez is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Gomez is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive Professional in the Food & Beverage industry for his professional successes as an entrepreneur and restaurateur and his leadership at Tijuana's Bar and Grill.

A graduate of the American University, Mr. Gomez is a distinguished and successful entrepreneur and restaurateur with nearly three decades of leadership in food and beverage management and international franchising. Originally from Puerto Rico, he learned quickly about the restaurant business having watched his brother work in the industry to help support their mother. Soon thereafter, Mr. Gomez worked at a Chart House steakhouse location in Puerto Rico.

Upon relocating to California in the late 1990s, Mr. Gomez's mother opened De La Puerto Rico, a family-style Cuban restaurant that quickly became a local favorite. He continued to work at the Chart House steakhouse location in San Diego, where he gained valuable knowledge and experience in restaurant management. After obtaining an Associates of Arts in business administration in 2002, Mr. Gomez returned to Puerto Rico the following year with 20 years of success in fine and business management. His love for Mexican food while living in Southern California, led him to open the first Tijuana's Bar and Grill location in 2003 in Old San Juan.

Fueled by his love for authentic Mexican cuisine, Tijuana's Bar and Grill has expanded to seven locations in Puerto Rico, with various franchising opportunities currently in development. As a testament to his success in the industry, Mr. Gomez has been featured on the cover of SBA Magazine and was named 2018 Business Person of the Year for his success in Tijuana's Bar and Grill's expansion.

Mr. Gomez is dedicated to advising those curious about the restaurant industry and is looking forward to continuing his legacy.

To learn more, please visit http://www.tijuanasbarandgrill.com/.

