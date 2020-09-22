Alex Juárez Alcalá's new book Y Tus Sueños, ¿Cuándo? Presents a compelling proposal of leading children toward betterment through love and communication

Y Tus Sueños, ¿Cuándo? is an excellent proposal for parents that if we lead our children with wisdom and based on love, we will indeed have a better generation.

It is very easy to say that children are rude, ungrateful, and more revolutionized than we were; however, children are only the result of the time we dedicate to them.

The child does not need you to enlarge your ego over others and buying from them what you did not have. They occupy you at home by their side, not working hard hours supposedly to live better.

The idea would be to activate them in some sport or other extracurricular activities such as art or music not as a hobby but as a form of discipline and personal development.

There are no excuses. We must make an effort and be more responsible for doing our part because what corresponds to God never fails. God is already doing his part, and you?"

Published by Page Publishing, Alex Juárez Alcalá's new book Y Tus Sueños, ¿Cuándo? Will teach parents to be exceptionally responsible for their children through effective, faith-driven, and compassion-grounded discipline.

Consumers who wish to improve their efforts in rearing children with purpose can purchase Y Tus Sueños, ¿Cuándo? in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

