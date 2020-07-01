Alex Love, Inc. Expands Consulting Service to the Public

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Love, Inc. - the name often rings familiar with many professional people, whether your needing help with a movie project, fundraising tricks of the trade, or mediation for a dispute, no doubt many major deals have been invented with that name embroiled somewhere in the process or contractual outcome.

Always the familiar face in the VIP sections, that no one quite knew exactly how they ended up there, Alex Love, Inc's clientele had previously only been reserved for referred clients who were informed of their prime and elite consulting services via another satiated long-term client.

Twenty-twenty proved to be a year of changes and Alex Love, Inc. adjust in a way that only they could. Offering new and expanded services to their well thought out business model.

What have they done? The have added Zoom and phone conferencing to Family and Basic mediation services. They have offered writing services and contract reviews to their media and public relations department, and one of a kind fundraising packages that include grant writing to ease the financial burden on non-profits.

Alex Love, Inc. has always been the "behind the curtain" go to consultants for a variety of professional needs, now they are offering their services for the first time to the public!

Look for the newly revamped website coming in the future.

For free consultation call or email at:

323.910.9054 or [email protected] (please put consultation in the subject line)

9420 Wilshire Blvd., 2nd Floor, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

https://www.mediate.com/mediator/details.cfm?clientid=37161

