Alex McDioni's New Book Ciudad Blanca I: Avidor, A Gripping Novel About A Wealthy Doctor's Intriguing Exploits That Sow Corruption And Greed Into The Society

There, in that beautiful city, a famous Hebrew millionaire, Dr. Avidor, together with his beautiful and exuberant wife, decides to establish himself and create a pharmaceutical products laboratory that bears his own name and whose drugs became recognized for their great therapeutic results; however, its side effects presumably resulted in the appearance of diseases, malformations, etc. Without moving their manufacturers since the economic interests and the obtaining of profits in the production of these drugs constituted the cornerstone in the economic policy of their owners.

The police and their agents, as well as the prominent detective, as a whole, face the most Machiavellian secrets of human beings with psychological aberrations that lead their dream city to live a terrible nightmare for all the crimes committed.

It is therefore with the course of the novel when the great secret of the wife of the owner of Antador is revealed that the denouement begins and the common thread appears to untangle the complex skein of such heinous crimes."

Published by Page Publishing, Alex McDioni's new book Ciudad Blanca I: Avidor unveils the horrors of mankind in a doctor's convoluted journey in a world affected by an unforeseen side effect of his creation.

Consumers who wish to plunge into a riveting and mesmerizing story of human caprice and consternation can purchase Ciudad Blanca I: Avidor in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

