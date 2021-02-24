Alex Tan appointed CEO of Hyva, Marco Mazzù appointed Chairman

Alex was appointed the Managing Director of Hyva China in 2004 and has since led the business with distinction, overseeing its meteoric growth from inception to market leadership. He was appointed Head of Hyva Asia in 2011 and also assumed global responsibility for Hyva's waste management line of business in 2015. He said: "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the company that has been my life for 21 years. Hyva's success has been achieved through the strong entrepreneurial spirit of our people and our focus on our customers and their success. I wish to retain these qualities even as we strengthen our capabilities in innovation and new product development to support our customers effectively in the face of rapidly developing new technologies and digitization in our industry."

The current CEO, Marco Mazzù, will be moving into the role of Chairman. Before Hyva he covered senior leadership positions for the previous 20 years in the automotive, commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment industries across four different continents: "I am honoured to have led the Hyva Team for the last six years and helped reposition the company and our global organization and business processes. I am proud of the great results and accomplishments achieved by the company in this time. I have worked with Alex for six years, and I know he will lead Hyva to new great achievements."

Hyva's Board of Directors said in a statement: "We would like to extend our thanks to Marco for a job well done. He joined Hyva as it faced a tumultuous time in many of its key markets and has since overseen a tremendous improvement in the Company's operating and financial performance, which was sustained during 2020 despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19. We would also like to welcome and congratulate Alex on his appointment as CEO. Alex has a proven leadership track record of driving excellence. As a Hyva insider, he brings a deep knowledge of our products, markets, and customers to the job. We wish him all the best."

The company has a worldwide footprint in all major markets, with a longstanding presence in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region. Hyva provides solutions to more than 20,000 customers and is world leader in front-end tipping cylinders with over 40% global market share. The company operates in more than 110 countries with over 3,500 employees around the world. The Group encompasses more than 30 subsidiaries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and MEA, with a vast sales and service coverage and a well-equipped manufacturing base of 12 production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, India, and Italy.

Throughout the challenging time of the Coronavirus pandemic, Hyva managed in protecting the health of its employees and kept up with servicing its clients worldwide across the four lines of business: Tipping Solutions, Cranes, Container Handling Solutions and Waste Handling Solutions.

