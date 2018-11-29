"We're thrilled to be extending our efforts in voice commerce with Amazon Alexa," said Chris Brucia, Head of Product at Atom Tickets. "Atom Tickets is among the first to integrate Amazon Pay with our skill, which will help skip tedious steps related to account creation and payment method entry. This new experience will make it even easier for consumers buy movie tickets on Alexa-enabled devices."

"Our goal is to help merchants and brands provide seamless commerce experiences," said Patrick Gauthier, Vice President, Amazon Pay. "We're excited to integrate Amazon Pay with the Atom Tickets skill for Alexa, making it quicker and easier for customers to skip the box office lines and buy their movie tickets using their voice."

Here is how the Atom Tickets skill for Amazon Alexa works. After saying "Alexa, ask Atom for movie tickets" or "Alexa, ask Atom what's playing near me," the skill enables consumers to:

Select Movie Format : Select movie tickets for standard or premium formats like 3D, Dolby, or IMAX movies.

: Select movie tickets for standard or premium formats like 3D, Dolby, or IMAX movies. Reserve Seats : The Atom Tickets skill for Amazon Alexa is the only movie ticket skill that lets you buy tickets at theaters with reserved seating.

: The Atom Tickets skill for Amazon Alexa is the only movie ticket skill that lets you buy tickets at theaters with reserved seating. Use Amazon Pay : Easily check out with your voice using Amazon Pay without reaching for a credit card. It's simple and secure.

: Easily check out with your voice using Amazon Pay without reaching for a credit card. It's simple and secure. Scan Digital Tickets: Atom sends the tickets directly to email. That email can be scanned at the theater straight from a phone.

Atom has ticketing integrations with other leading tech and social platforms, including: Amazon, IMDb, Google, Facebook and Instagram.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 21,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

