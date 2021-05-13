Alexa® Functionality Now Available for FirstEnergy Utility Customers

AKRON, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of FirstEnergy's (NYSE: FE) utilities can now get updates on their electric bill through Amazon's® Alexa® and Alexa-compatible devices including Echo® and Fire TV®.

This new functionality can help customers retrieve important details about their electric account and their electric bill, delivering answers within seconds of being prompted. Information available via voice assistance includes billing notifications, due dates, payment confirmations and monthly and yearly billing comparisons. There are no costs or fees for using Alexa to access utility bill information.

"This technology provides another touchpoint for customers and is centered on convenience, real-time data and ease of use," said Sam Belcher, senior vice president and president of FirstEnergy Utilities. "We are excited to offer this functionality to the growing number of customers who have come to rely on voice-activated assistants for quick access to information."

To use this new functionality, customers with an Alexa or compatible device will need to sign up for an online account with their FirstEnergy utility. Linking an Amazon account to a FirstEnergy utility account can be accomplished in a few simple steps. Once linked, customers can ask numerous questions for information about their electric bills, including:

"Alexa, how much is my electric bill?"

"Alexa, when is my FirstEnergy bill due?

"Alexa, compare my FirstEnergy bill to last month."

"Alexa, did I pay the FirstEnergy bill?"

"Alexa, what's the balance of my electric bill?"

"Alexa, what is my electric bill status?"

Additional functionalities will be added over time with the input of customers who use the service and will include kilowatt hour (kWh) usage comparisons and bill payment. This service does not yet include the ability to report or check the status of a power outage.

For more information about FirstEnergy's Alexa functionality or to sign up for the service, visit firstenergycorp.com/alexa.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

