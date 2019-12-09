"Alexa, Where is the Nearest Taylor Morrison Community?"

"The ability to meet our customers where they already are—which is largely in their homes—is instrumental in our mission of showing consumers we're considerate and compassionate," said Stephanie McCarty, chief marketing and communications officer. "Buying a home is often the largest purchase of someone's life and, truthfully, it comes with one of the longest, most emotional retail experiences of anything you can buy. Our goal is to help our buyers shop in today's modern era, and in the same fashion they do for everything else—digitally."

The new Taylor Morrison skill for Amazon Alexa helps customers shop for a home from the comfort of their current one. Alexa can search for nearby Taylor Morrison communities, send driving directions to your mobile device, schedule a tour of a community and more. To watch the Taylor Morrison skill for Amazon Alexa come to life, visit https://www.taylormorrison.com/alexa-skill.

To further solidify themselves in the digital age, the homebuilder also completely redesigned their website. It includes a sleek and modern design, playful and captivating copy, and stunning photography. Furthermore, customers can do more research at home with forward thinking features like interactive community site maps showing which lots are available or sold and which floorplans can be built on each lot. Virtual 3D floorplan tours also make it possible for shoppers to experience visiting a Taylor Morrison model or community without having to walk out their front door.

"Our homes and communities are beautiful—and while we'd love for every shopper to experience them in-person—we know many consumers are eager to do much of their home search and buying process online," added McCarty.

The intuitive nature and cutting-edge advances in the new Taylor Morrison website and Alexa skill make finding your next home an easier and more enjoyable process than ever before.

To download the skill to your Alexa-enabled device, just follow these steps.

From your Alexa device:

Just say, "Alexa, enable Taylor Morrison." To activate the skill, say, "Alexa, open Taylor Morrison."

From your browser:

Click here to open the Alexa skills store and then click the Enable button. You may be prompted to login to your Amazon account to complete this step. Confirm permissions by selecting Save Permissions. To get the most out of the Taylor Morrison skill, allow all permissions. You can change your permissions at any time. To activate the skill, say, "Alexa, open Taylor Morrison."

From your mobile device:

Open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Go to the Main Menu and select Skills & Games. Tap the magnifying glass icon and search for 'Taylor Morrison.' Select the Taylor Morrison skill and tap Enable to Use. Confirm permissions by selecting Save Permissions. To get the most out of the Taylor Morrison skill, allow all permissions. You can change your permissions at any time. To activate the skill, say, "Alexa, open Taylor Morrison."

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research from 2016 to 2019. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. Taylor Morrison serves a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis

Taylor Morrison

(480) 840-8137

agiedraitis@taylormorrison.com



SOURCE Taylor Morrison

Related Links

http://www.taylormorrison.com

