Alexander & Baldwin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

HONOLULU, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) will report results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a live webcast of its conference call with financial analysts and institutional investors on February 26, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast and call will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only" mode.

Company participants on the call will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Access to the webcast will be available via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website at 4:05 p.m. ET on February 26, 2020.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai'i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai'i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

