Alexander & Baldwin names Jordan Brant senior vice president, leasing

Brant is an experienced real estate professional with extensive knowledge of Hawaii's retail market. He comes to A&B from Brookfield Properties, where he most recently served as the company's director of leasing in Hawaii, with responsibility for Ala Moana Center, Whaler's Village and Prince Kuhio Plaza. Earlier in his career with GGP, Brant served as senior leasing representative and oversaw three of the company's shopping centers in Utah. Brant also held various leasing and managerial positions with Macerich.

Brant earned a bachelor's degree in speech communications from the University of San Diego.

"Jordan brings a deep understanding of Hawaii's retail environment that can only come from living here and working with some of the premier shopping destinations in the state. Our leasing team will benefit from his knowledge and experience as we work with our tenants to enhance the communities we serve," said Lance Parker, A&B's chief real estate officer.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai'i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai'i. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai'i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

